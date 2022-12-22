UPDATE, 5PM:
THE CFA has advised there may be smoke visible near a fire at Leslie Manor.I
The CFA had issued information for the community through the Vic Emergency app.
"There is a grassfire occurring in a paddock in Leslie Manor," the update said.
"Firefighters are responding to this fire.
"Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities.
"There is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
"Unless the situation changes, this will be the last message issued for this fire."
EARLIER:
THE CFA are on the scene of an out of control burn-off in Leslie Manor.
A CFA spokeswoman said it responded to reports of an out of control burn-off believed to be at a property near Westbank-Gnarpurt Road and Hope Roads about 3.16pm on Thursday.
"It's 15 to 20 hectares and not suspicious at this stage," the spokeswoman said.
At least 14 vehicles are on the scene with the fire not yet under control.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
