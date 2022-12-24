It's taken time but beachgoers are finally realising the importance of swimming between the flags at patrolled beaches.
Western lifeguard co-ordinator Michael Owen said as the weather began to heat up and people flocked to beaches across the region it was important to swim safely.
He said Victoria's "shocking drowning figures" combined with media coverage of such incidents had helped to increase public awareness and the long-running safety message was slowly getting through.
"The last couple of seasons it's been noticeable that people are seeing the value, especially the visitors to the area, to get to the flagged areas," Mr Owen said.
There were 340 drownings in Australia in the past 12 months to July, with 53 of those deaths in Victoria. The figures include all drownings.
"I think people are starting to get the message about how important it is... The flags are there for a reason because it's the safest place on the beach."
Mr Owen urged people swimming at unfamiliar beaches or away on holidays to swim at a flagged area.
He said Warrnambool's beach water quality had improved following floods up north and the recent bay dredging.
"The water's cleared up," Mr Owen said. "A lot of the water colour was based on the floods. It's noticeably cleaner and there's nothing really washing up on the beach or anything. The beach is looking good."
