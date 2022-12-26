Port Fairy's summer is rolling into top gear with the Moyneyana Festival up and going.
The festival has been severely restricted over the two years due to COVID-19 and a drop off in volunteers.
But the wheels were put in motion early this year for a comeback, and the fruits of that vision will come to life over the next three weeks.
A highlight of the Moyneyana program, which will go through to January 13, will be New Years Eve.
This will again include the famous street parade, as well as firework displays at 9.30pm and midnight.
Moyneyana Festival coordinator Naomi Harman said entries for the parade had begun coming in.
"We are really looking forward to the parade and we will be accepting entries, either walking or for floats, until the day before," Ms Harman said.
"Next year we are hoping for the festival to go back to extending through to Australia Day.
"This year we have limited it to the three weeks as we get back on our feet, but we are really happy with the program. We have had a lot of positive feedback, people are happy to have the festival happening in town."
This will be the 75th time the Moyneyana Festival has been held.
The festival, with its range of free activities, is considered one of the major forces behind Port Fairy becoming a summer holiday hotspot for young families.
