A holistic health hub will be opened at a central Warrnambool location next month.
Fit after 40 is the brainchild of Warrnambool's Tania Monk who is passionate about promoting "real female empowerment".
The certified nutritionist and personal trainer started with just 12 clients training in a little garage of her home nearly three years ago.
"That turned into 32 clients so I had to kick my son out of his bedroom and I knocked a wall down to extend the garage," Mrs Monk told The Standard.
"That then housed 84 people a day.
"It was insane."
But the growth of her business didn't stop.
Mrs Monk soon had a wait list of about 50 people wanting to join her.
"I thought 'how can I help all these people and more?' so I bought a property opposite the train station," she said.
Fit after 40 is located on the corner of Warrnambool's Merri Street and Fairy Street, a convenient location on the fringe of the city's central business district.
Mrs Monk said the group training would continue in a much bigger space with three full-time trainers and three part-time.
She has leased the front of the building to Warrnambool's The Podiatry Collective and Motion Space physiotherapy, as well as a psychologist and speech pathologist.
"The idea is to create a female-only boutique gym with a holistic focus on fitness, nutrition and well-being," Mrs Monk said.
"It's pretty unique.
"I don't think I've seen anything like this this side of Melbourne."
Mrs Monk said the focus of the business was on women "reaching that later stage of life because that is when it's the most difficult time to prioritise health and working out".
"This isn't a challenge, it's not about losing the most amount of weight in a certain amount of time - it's a lifestyle modification with a huge emphasis on well-being and habit transformation," she said.
"I just want women to live their absolute best life."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.