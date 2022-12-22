Diver suffering from the bends flown to Melbourne hospital

A professional south-west diver aged in his 40s is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to a Melbourne hospital suffering from the bends.
The diver was diving east of Port Campbell on Wednesday morning,
finished his dive and then about two hours later started feeling uncomfortable, suffering from dizziness and pain.
His doctor suggested calling an ambulance, the Timboon ambulance arrived and transported the diver to the Peterborough airport were he was transferred to the HEMS4 helicopter.
The diver was transported to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, arriving late in the afternoon, where he was treated for the bends in the hospital's decompression chamber.
The diver is expected to be released from hospital today.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said AV was called to an incident in Port Campbell at 2.45pm Wednesday.
"A man in his 40s was transported to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition," she said.
