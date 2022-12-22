The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Diver in 40s expected to make full recovery

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 22 2022 - 11:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diver suffering from the bends flown to Melbourne hospital

A professional south-west diver aged in his 40s is expected to make a full recovery after being flown to a Melbourne hospital suffering from the bends.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.