The Standard management and staff wish you, our loyal readers, a Merry Christmas.
It has been a wonderful year, with the community rebuilding after two hard years of COVID-19 restrictions.
This year The Standard was proud to win ACM's masthead of the year award, a testament to the dedication of our hard-working staff.
The Standard will be published again on Monday - Boxing Day.
You can follow breaking news over the weekend online at standard.net.au.
Don't forget to download The Standard app so you can access the news wherever you travel this summer.
Our office at 68 Kepler Street, Warrnambool, will be closed to the public from 5pm December 23 and re-open on January 3.
Classified items can be submitted via email (classifieds@warrnamboolstandard.com.au), via phone (5563 1888) or at www.addirect.com.au. News items can be sent to warrnamboolstandard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au. We hope you and your family have a safe and happy Christmas.
