The Western District Playing Area women's and men's championship singles were completed last Sunday.
Maureen Drennan, representing City Memorial, was the winner with Gayle Swanson, from Dennington, being the runner-up in the women's championship which was played out at Koroit.
Scott Boschen, representing Koroit, was the winner of the men's championship with Darren Gordon, of Dunkeld, being the runner-up in the game that was played at Port Fairy.
The next Western District championship event to be undertaken is the novice men's and women's singles championship which will be conducted on the Sundays of January 29 and February 5.
Both championships will be played at Mortlake and intending entrants are reminded that entries close at 1pm on Friday, January 13.
Entry Forms are provided at each of the respective clubs in the Western District Playing Area.
The West Coast Bowls Region is seeking nominees from the Western District bowling fraternity to fill a vacancy on the West Coast board due to a recent resignation.
Interested persons can obtain a nomination form either from West Coast region secretary Marian Treweek, or from the secretaries of Western District member clubs which are required to be submitted by February 12.
Initially the position would only be until the West Coast region AGM in July.
The City Memorial club championship pairs were completed on Wednesday, December 14 with Maureen Drennan and Stephanie Hunt being the victors in the women's championship while Kevin Carlin and Bryan Sheehan took out the men's championship.
Polly Rabl defeated Shirley Hogan to win the Dennington A grade singles and Ian Symons defeated Shane Brooks in the men's.
At Mortlake, Peter Beardsley defeated Richard Draffen in the men's A grade final and Jacinta Marney came from 22-12 down to defeat Gertie MacDonald in the women's A grade.
Marney also defeated MacDonald in the 100-up singles final, while Colin Goldsworthy defeated Dwayne Dolling in the men's.
Bowls is now on hiatus for the Christmas-new year period.
Entering the break, City Red sits atop the weekend division one ladder.
The reigning premier is undefeated after nine home-and-away rounds.
The midweek pennant ladder-leader is City Sapphires with seven wins, two losses and a draw after 10 rounds of competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.