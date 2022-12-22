A new mobile venture has driven into the city's specialty goods scene, springing up in Fletcher Jones Gardens.
Former Pleasant Hill Coffee Van employee Andrea Pitkethly has setup a general store next door, stocking a rotating selection of gourmet products including both locally and Melbourne-made food and crafts.
"It all happened very organically," Ms Pitkethly said.
"I had a taste of working for myself when I started a small crepe business in Costa Rica and when I returned to Australia I knew I couldn't go back to the 9-5 corporate grind. I've been wanting to start my own project for a while now. Having worked with Ginny (Virginia) over the past year I could see the amazing opportunity there was on this side of town.
"I've been exposed to the beautiful community of people that come down here and enjoy the gardens, like I used to when visiting family down here. I have very fond memories of playing among the flowers as a little girl.
"A lot of people asked if Ginny stocked more things than what she had - obviously being in a caravan she's quite limited on space - so I saw an opportunity. Nobody is doing those sorts of speciality food and gifts on this side of town and having also worked for The Fresh Market over the past year, I got to meet a lot of the wonderful producers of the area.
"I was like, 'Well, if I'm going to do it, let's collaborate'. I feel like we can support each other and be stronger together and continue to grow the vibe of the already charming Fletcher Jones gardens. It's been so popular for picnics, kids' birthday parties and an alfresco work space.
"I'm working with Ginny and the community to give them what they need - it's a growing and evolving work in progress."
She thanked her customers for such a warm welcome.
"The store had been really well received, the locals are loving the convenience of being able to get a loaf of Jane Dough sourdough with their morning coffee" Ms Pitkethly said.
"We've got lots of support, lots of hugs and lots of love.
"Eventually we want to work with local airbnbs in the area for breakfast hampers and special deliveries.
"But mainly I want to enhance and elevate the already beautiful community space that Ginny has created."
Coffee van owner Virginia Murnane said she was excited to have a new neighbour.
"I love that Andrea has jumped onboard," she said.
"It's really nice to have somebody else see how amazing the gardens are and what a great community we have around here."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council.
