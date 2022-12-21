An 85-year-old victim has been left distraught after an offender entered his home overnight Monday and stole his smartwatch and charger.
Detective Senior Constable Wayne Ryan, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the man went to bed at his Nelson Street home in Warrnambool about 10pm Monday.
"The elderly victim has placed his smartwatch on the charger in the lounge room only to find it and the charger were missing in the morning," he said.
"An offender has entered the home by unknown means and also stole a brush cutter from the rear garden shed. Total value of the stolen items is $2500."
There have been a number of burglaries in recent days around Warrnambool.
They involved offenders entering properties in the Derby Street, Eddington Street, Craig Street, Raglan Parade block last week, and break-ins at Glenbane Court and Garden Street earlier this week.
Across the region, Colac detectives have found the cause of a fire which destroyed a rock crusher in a Birregurra quarry on Mooleric Road is not suspicious.
The $700,000 rock crusher was found by an employee on Tuesday morning still smouldering after the fire overnight Monday.
He put out the remnants of the fire, the Country Fire Authority was called and volunteers mopped up.
It's understood maintenance had been carried out on the rock crusher on Monday and an electric fault is believed to be the cause of the fire which destroyed the equipment.
There was also a burglary at a building site at the west end of Dennis Street in Colac overnight on Monday.
Workers arrived to find a Makita radio and battery powered tools were missing on Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about the theft of the smartwatch or building tools is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
