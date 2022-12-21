The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

There have been a number of residential burglaries committed in Warrnambool during the past few days

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 22 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An elderly man's smartwatch was stolen from his lounge room overnight Monday while he slept. This is a file image.

An 85-year-old victim has been left distraught after an offender entered his home overnight Monday and stole his smartwatch and charger.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.