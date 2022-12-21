Trio charged after seven-month drug investigation

About $20,000 in cash, three cars and significant quantities of drugs were seized in coordinated police raid across Warrnambool on Wednesday.
The operation culminated in a 30-year-old Warrnambool woman being arrested and charged with the high-end offence of conspiracy to traffic methylamphetamine.
Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers arrested and charged three people following the seven-month investigation into drug trafficking in the city.
The operation led to the execution of warrants at three properties in Raglan Parade, Lachlan Street and Morriss Road on Thursday, and the arrest of two women aged 30 and a man aged 38 years.
A number of items were seized from the properties as part of Operation Groats including:
The first 30-year-old woman has been charged with conspiracy to traffic methylamphetamine, three counts of traffic methylamphetamine, possess methylamphetamine, two counts of commit indictable offence while on bail and possess the suspected proceeds of crime.
She was remanded in custody to appear before Warrnambool Magistrates' Court today.
The second 30-year-old woman has been charged with five counts of traffick methylamphetamine, traffick GHB, possess prohibited weapon, deal with property suspected of being proceeds of crime, possess methylamphetamine, possess a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with a police direction
She has been bailed to appear at Warrnambool court at a later date.
The 38-year-old man was also charged with traffic methylamphetamine, dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime, possess methylamphetamine, possess a prohibited weapon and fail to comply with a police direction.
He was remanded in custody overnight to appear before Warrnambool Magistrates Court today.
Warrnambool divisional tasking unit officers were supported by Warrnambool, Hamilton and Portland crime investigation unit detectives and officers from the Warrnambool crime scene services, sexual offences and child abuse investigation team and the family violence unit.
Warrnambool DRU Sergeant Danny Wright said officers were delighted with the result of the operation and the raids.
