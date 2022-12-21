The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Coastal Jam to return to Warrnambool in January 2023

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 22 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crowds gathered at Warrnambool's Pavilion Cafe & Bar in 2020 for the city's first Coastal Jam festival, headlined by Bag Raiders. The event will return in January. Picture supplied

It's hard to find a festival site better than one that overlooks Warrnambool's beachfront, an event director says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.