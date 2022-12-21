It's hard to find a festival site better than one that overlooks Warrnambool's beachfront, an event director says.
Adam Metwally is back this summer to bring Coastal Jam to Warrnambool's Pavilion Cafe & Bar.
"I love that site so much," he said.
"It'll be the same set up as last time, right on the beachfront. It's the best venue in the city."
This year's event is headlined by Brisbane disk jockey Odd Mob, Triple J radio host and DJ Latifa Tee, Meetwally and Twelve DJs.
The gig, to be held on January 7, is part of the Coastal Jam circuit which will feature at Torquay, Barwon Heads and for the first time in 2023 - Rosebud on the Mornington Peninsula.
"An event like this just works here," Mr Metwally said of Warrnambool.
"There's clearly an audience that is interested in things like this and the location just makes sense. It's coastal, it fits the brand."
The one-day festival came to Warrnambool for the first time in 2020 when Bag Raiders wooed fans as the sun set on the Warrnambool breakwater.
Mr Metwally said he was rapt to bring the event back to the Pavilion in 2023.
This year's event will again feature a number of local acts, including Charlotte McGilivray, Corey Ryan, and Daniel Deville.
Tickets for Coastal Jam are on sale now.
