THE STANDARD photographer Sean McKenna captured the red carpet action at One Day Studios' Mabel and Switch film premiere at Warrnambool's Capitol Cinema on Wednesday.
The film tells the story of Mabel, a young explorer trying to make her way in the world when she stumbles upon an old robotics factory, and along the way, finds a new friend.
Mathew Ford, who voices the robot, Switch, said it was incredible to share the film with the public.
"This is my first red carpet event and it went better than I expected," he said.
"It was really fun arriving in a limousine with the cast." Mabel, played by Mabel Albers, said being in the film has encouraged her to pursue the arts.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.