When someone experiences road trauma they lose a part of themselves that can never be replaced.
It's a common phrase that Luke Elliot, the regional coordinator of Amber Community, hears during road trauma awareness seminars in the Barwon/South-West region.
Mr Elliot said a car crash 29 years ago ago left one woman with a fractured pelvis, chronic pain to this day, and two daughters born morphine dependent due to medication she was taking at the time.
"It was a young P-plater who was speeding and hit the back of her car," he said.
"She was 21, her life has forever been changed and her childrens' lives have been forever changed."
Amber Community (previously known as Road Trauma Support Service) is a not-for-profit organisation providing counselling services to those impacted by road trauma, as well as educational seminars to driving offenders.
The program hears from first responders and those who have been directly impacted by road trauma.
Mr Elliot said when someone experiences death or serious injury on the roads they carry it with them forever.
"Every year there's an anniversary that needs to be managed and that's for everyone involved, including someone who may have caused the accident and survived," he said.
"A car crash where four young passengers died and the driver survived, that person has to live with that for their rest of their life. And the families involved, the mothers, brothers, sisters, fathers, grandfathers, friends and work colleagues, they're all affected every year on that anniversary."
Mr Elliot said Amber Community had volunteer speakers from Camperdown and Warrnambool with acquired brain injuries following serious collisions.
"Their whole lives have changed. Their futures altered dramatically," he said.
"Something described all the time by lived-experience volunteers is there's a hole - a part of them that is forever gone and will never be replaced. They just have to come to terms with that part that is missing and all they do is learn to manage or live with it. They are never whole again."
Mr Elliot said those who haven't been touched by road trauma will never fully understand the extent of the pain and suffering.
"Unluckily those who have, have a very strong and vivid idea of what that trauma is," he said.
On Wednesday The Standard reported 63 speeding drivers were caught on south-west roads in just five days.
Mr Elliot said Transport Accident Commission data showed up to 60 per cent of collisions involved speed.
"Of those, 19 per cent end in death," he said. "Once we drive outside those speed limits and what is deemed to be safe... we put ourselves at a much higher risk of injuring or killing ourselves."
Mr Elliot said the biggest problem on rural roads and with regional infrastructure in areas like Warrnambool was speed combined with head-on crashes.
He said the "success rate" of seminar participants changing their behaviour or understanding how their behaviour can lead to road trauma was about 95 per cent.
If you wish to contact Amber Community, visit its website or call 1300 367 797.
Are you affected by this story? Call Lifeline 13 11 14.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.