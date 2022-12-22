ONE of the competition's in-form bowlers is in awe of a teammate tearing the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association competition apart with the bat.
Dennington paceman Xavier Beks said English import Henry Walker's red-hot form in the twenty20 competition was a sight to behold.
Walker has scored 105 not out and an unbeaten 62 in his past two short-form innings with Beks confident he can carry that momentum into the semi-finals at Reid Oval on January 7.
The Dogs will play Port Fairy in game two at 3.30pm following Allansford-Panmure's clash with Nestles.
Winners from both games will meet in a grand final under lights the following night.
Beks said Dennington, which also sits top-four in the one-day competition, was enjoying watching Walker in full flight.
"I think the whole group is going pretty good - we haven't been bowled out in a bit and we're mainly sitting back watching Henry Walker, the Pom, do his thing," he said.
"It's been bloody good to watch. When he was here last time (in 2020) he was pretty good but he hurt his back over the (Christmas) break and came back and was a little bit ginger. But since he's gone away and come back (from England this season), he's matured a bit."
Beks said Walker was a multi-faceted threat to opponents.
"In the field he is lightning, he's quicker than anyone we've got, and the same when he's batting," he said.
"His running between wickets - he turns ones into twos and twos into threes and he pushes the person he's with to their limit. He's making everyone around him a better player."
Walker's strong ties with his Dennington teammates from his first stint at the club made it easier for him to return.
"He is living just around the corner from Stui (Brown) so he's with Stui most nights and he's working with us at National Tiles," Beks said.
"It's like we've been mates with him since we were 14."
Beks is playing alongside his dad Terry, 57, and brother Shannon, who he expects to return from injury in the twenty20 semi-final.
"It's pretty special," he said of playing with his family.
"I can't see him (dad) stopping - I'll probably give it up before he does."
