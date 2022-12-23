Christmas will look very different for Warrnambool's Ukrainian community this year as members celebrate in Australia, thousands of kilometres from loved ones left behind in the war torn country.
They will swap their usual white Christmas for warmer weather, joining the city's established Ukrainian community and their "many friends" from both nations for a traditional lunch and festivities.
The newly-arrived Ukrainians have found safety and security in the south-west after escaping their homeland, which was taken over by Russian forces earlier this year.
Ludmila Strekalova moved to Warrnambool from Melitopol in April with her parents Viacheslav and Maryna and sons Sasha, 17, and Andrii, 6, whose dad Andrew Womersley lives here.
A steady stream of Ukrainians have continued to arrive in the south-west since then with almost 30 new residents now calling Warrnambool home.
Some of the more recent arrivals are Ludmila's cousin Ruslan, wife Daria and daughters Victoria, 6, and Irina, 10 who landed in August and Ludmila's friend Yana, her husband Aleksei and son Vlad, 12 who arrived a month ago.
Ludmila said moving to another country was stressful especially with elderly parents and two children while speaking very little English.
"The responsibility was colossal but the desire to protect my family from the war was so great that it was decided to take a chance and move to Australia," Ludmila said.
She said she was so grateful to the Australian government for allowing them to come here and they were overwhelmed by the warm welcome they'd received from residents who had gone out of their way to help them settle in their new country.
"Arriving here, the first thing that captivated us was the smiling people, the beauty and tranquillity of this country and the city in which we began to live."
Ludmila, who has a masters degree in psychology, and now has a good grasp of the English language, is grateful for the opportunity to work at Midfield Meat and earn money to live independently.
Her sons are thriving at school with Sasha completing year 11 at Emmanuel College. He has gained casual work at Bojangles while Andrii is in year one at St Joseph's Primary School. She said both boys had made lots of new friends and were already speaking English fluently in the short time they'd been here.
She said they felt sad every day thinking of their family and friends back home but tried to stay busy to keep their minds off it as best they could.
Ludmila said their loved ones in Ukraine were shivering through temperatures as low as minus 15 degrees and the residents were without electricity or heating due to Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.
They said communication was intermittent, food was limited, the banks were without money and ATMs didn't work.
She said the most important thing she wished for her country for Christmas was a peaceful sky above.
"We wish the Ukrainian army courage and most importantly pray that they return home alive," she said.
Ludmila said she would love to welcome more of their family and friends to Australia but not everybody had the opportunity or finances to leave Ukraine.
"I'm very sorry our friends and relatives cannot visit," she said. "We just hope every day in the Ukraine that the rockets keep calm."
Ludmila is unsure what the future holds but hopes to continue living in Warrnambool.
"Australia is very beautiful," she said. "My heart is with Ukraine but I am a mother and I need to think about my children and their future in Australia.
"The economy is good. If you study, you have good opportunity. In the future you have a good job and have a good life. This is very important. Ukraine has some corruption. Australia is different."
