The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's Ukrainian community gather for Christmas

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated December 23 2022 - 12:13pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newly-arrived Ukrainians Vlad Babak 12, Yana Babak, Maryna Strekalova, Andrii Strekalov 6, Ludmila Strekalova, Victoria Senina 6, Viacheslav Strekalov, Daria Senina, and Irina Senina, 10, have made Warrnambool their home. Picture by Sean McKenna.

Christmas will look very different for Warrnambool's Ukrainian community this year as members celebrate in Australia, thousands of kilometres from loved ones left behind in the war torn country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.