It might be the most wonderful time of year for some, but for others Christmas is a challenge and Camperdown's Tony Dawson knows it all too well.
Mr Dawson will be making himself available to anyone needing mental health support on Christmas day.
The Beyond Blue community champion said his lived experience of depression and anxiety made him well-placed to empathise and advise others facing similar situations these holidays.
"Christmas is one of those days where there's so much sorrow in the community because of their situation, whether it's family issues or societal issues or their fear of the next year," he said.
"I've worked about six or seven Christmases and very often I help people facing loneliness, financial issues, relationship issues and low self esteem which is which is very underrated.
"When they don't have confidence they don't look forward to the next year."
He said he was just one of about 30 volunteers who would be manning a round-the-clock online forum advising those who needed support.
"Unlike a lot of other professional services, it's 24-hours, seven days a week," he said.
"People who are struggling can put a post up on the forum and they're likely to get an answer within an hour or two, at the very maximum 24 hours, from community champions.
"We're peer advisers, people with life experience. In my case I've had 90 jobs and 15 professions, I've had a lot of mania, I've got bipolar, I've got depression and I've had anxiety.
"We often know how it feels and that allows us to, in most cases, show empathy.
"I've had to learn how to survive. By learning that, I can pass that onto people in a similar situation.
"I've actually written many essays on this forum, I've got about 300 now on a whole heap of topics like LGBTQI+, anxiety, depression and all sorts of things, through my own experience.
"The beauty of the forum is that for some, Beyond Blue is their only avenue of assistance because they don't have family or support they need and certainly they don't get the understanding.
"Friends and family don't often understand and that 's because we all have an invisible illness."
Anyone needing support should call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 or visit their site online.
