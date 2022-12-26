The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool church leaders have shared their Christmas messages

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
December 26 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Joseph's Church parish priest John Fitzgerald delivered weekend Christmas Eve and Christmas Day church services in Warrnambool. He hopes Christians experience glimpses of joy, peace and hope that are part of the 'wondrous feast' of Christ's birth. Picture by Anthony Brady

Christians across the south-west have gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus with priests and pastors delivering moving messages about the joy of Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.