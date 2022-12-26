Christians across the south-west have gathered to celebrate the birth of Jesus with priests and pastors delivering moving messages about the joy of Christmas.
Warrnambool Presbyterian Church associate pastor Shady Mehanni said his Christmas message centred around lasting joy and what a special time it was.
He said we lived in a world where we're often robbed of joy, that our joy was based on circumstance or the more we chased the feeling, the more it eluded us.
"Christmas is all about a joy that can be received and remains no matter the situation because it's all about God's gift to us in Jesus and that brings great joy and it's a lasting joy," he said.
"We're often facing a lot of conflict, a lot of things that do rob us of joy. You just have to look at the news to see how often we don't live in a very joyous place."
St Joseph's Church parish priest John Fitzgerald said for many people Christmas was a holiday time where families gathered and shared meals and gifts.
But for millions throughout the world, Christmas was a "most sacred day" and a time to reflect on God's unconditional love for humanity and all creation.
"We limit or demean the meaning of Christmas if we believe the feast is just for children and a time for holidays," Fr Fitzgerald said. "It very much has a social dimension."
He said Jesus' birth was good news for our world but it was "not the all-powerful, war-like Messiah that people of the day expected". "Rather Jesus came for sinners and those written off by society - the broken, the weak, the needy. Jesus came to save, to heal, to forgive, not to judge or oppress.
"Christians are called to embrace peace initiatives not war, fairness and equality not greed, inclusion not exclusion, hospitality not obstacles and compassion not judgement. Amidst the many celebrations at this time, may we also experience glimpses of joy, peace and hope that are very much part of this wondrous feast of Christ's birth."
