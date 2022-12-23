A new national rating system for aged care providers has given several south-west facilities concerning scores.
The My Aged Care rating system launched in mid December, giving each service an overall star rating out of five, as well as sub-ratings for 'compliance', 'quality measures', 'residents' experience', and 'staffing'. The federal Department of Health and Aged Care created the ratings to make it easier for people to compare different providers.
Most providers in the region received either three or four stars overall, but many notched one-star reviews for certain aspects of their service.
Lyndoch Living's May Noonan Centre in Terang didn't receive an overall score because it didn't record a staffing rating (either because it was granted an exemption or its rating was "under review"), but it received one-star ratings for compliance and quality measures.
A one-star rating means there is "significant improvement needed" in that aspect of the service. May Noonan's compliance issues have been well documented in The Standard, with the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission raising deep concerns for the safety of residents in August 2022.
The commission issued a notice of requirement to agree (NTA), forcing Lyndoch to bring in the defence force to cover staffing gaps and appoint an external advisor to monitor its progress. Then in October the commission issued a further notice of non-compliance, listing the areas where May Noonan was still failing national standards.
A Lyndoch spokesperson said the organisation had been working hard to get its services up to scratch and knew where it needed to improve.
"We have been open and transparent on our commitment to respond to the findings from the (ACQSC), findings that directly relate to our star rating under the system," the spokesperson said. "We have always said doing the work to meet these accreditation standards will take time."
The quality measures score is based on five areas of care - pressure injuries, physical restraint, unplanned weight loss, falls, and medication management - graded over a three-month period.
May Noonan scored three stars for residents' experience, with residents giving positive responses for staff respect and the level of input they have into daily activities, however nearly a quarter of residents said they "never" felt safe at the facility, while the same number said they "never" felt at home there.
Lyndoch's Warrnambool nursing home and hostel each received three-star ratings, with the nursing home scoring an impressive five stars for its staffing.
Mercy Place Warrnambool also got a three-star rating overall, but received worrying results for its staffing and quality measures.
The nursing home fell well below its targets for the number of minutes of nursing and personal care each resident should receive, getting one star for its staffing.
It also received a two star review for quality measures, with seven out of every 10 residents being prescribed anti-psychotic medication despite not being diagnosed with psychosis, a figure 62 per cent above the national average.
A Mercy Place spokesperson said all medications in aged care homes were "prescribed by medical practitioners". "Mercy Health staff are never in a situation where they are administering medication without guidance and supervision from a medical practitioner."
Warrnambool Place Care Community and Warrnambool Riverside Care Community each received four stars, despite both having staffing concerns.
In Port Fairy, Moyne Health Services' Moyneyana House was given three stars overall, but received one-star ratings for its quality measures and staffing. Of particular concern was the four per cent of residents developing pressure sores, which was double the national average.
Moyne Health's other service, Belfast House, received four stars overall, although it also received just one star for its quality measures.
Portland's Harbourside Lodge scored four stars overall, with five stars for compliance and staffing, but just one star for its quality measures.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
