Talented Port Fairy golfer Noah Best received an early Christmas present on Wednesday when he shot his lowest ever round.
The 20-year-old, playing off scratch at his home course, finished with 65 - two-shots clear of his previous best of 67.
Had he not been playing off the tees for the Wednesday competition he would have etched his name into the history books with a course record.
Regardless, Best said he was "stoked",
"I hit the ball pretty good which is handy," he said. "It's a long-time coming I guess."
The young golfer said he started slowly, making four pars before finding his rhythm by the fifth hole.
He then shot birdies on holes five, seven, nine, 10, 11 and 12.
"I got on a bit of a run there which was nice," he said.
"A little blemish on 16, I three-putted for bogey there which was a bit disappointing but at the end of the day that doesn't really matter."
Best spent the majority of the past six months living in Melbourne and plying his trade at the prestigious Commonwealth Golf Club.
He admitted his results weren't great in that time but believed his golf had benefited from the high standard of competition.
"It's good to be practising and playing with other people that are going to challenge me and help me get better," he said.
"They've helped me become a better player. We sort of muck around just with chipping comps and stuff but that extra competition and pressure has been good."
The former Warrnambool College student is part of the furniture at the Port Fairy Course having worked in the pro shop and bar for five years now. He will return to Melbourne early next year and would love nothing more than to expand on Wednesday's form.
"In the new year we've got pennant back up in Melbourne," he said.
"I've played colts the last couple of years so it'd be nice to solidify a spot in the men's division one team. That's probably my main goal for the next six months or so."
In the meantime, Best is preparing for an ambrose event at Port Fairy on Christmas Eve.
He joked that his teammates might not be too happy that his handicap - currently +0.3 - would likely drop before then.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
