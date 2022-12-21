The Standard

Port Fairy golfer Noah Best shoots remarkable personal-best round at home course

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 21 2022 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
Port Fairy golfer Noah Best shot 65 at Port Fairy on Wednesday.

Talented Port Fairy golfer Noah Best received an early Christmas present on Wednesday when he shot his lowest ever round.

