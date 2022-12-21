A revamped coaching structure is working wonders for Camperdown as it tries to relaunch into Hampden league finals calculations.
Magpies coach Neville Swayn said players had been receptive to the changes - put in place for the 2023 season - during their five-week pre-Christmas training block.
Swayn has senior assistant Troy Stephens as well as four line coaches - Eddie Lucas, Adam Roberts, Charlie Bradshaw and Mick Royal - to lean on for advice.
"We've changed a few aspects in how we've gone about the pre-season to what we've done previously and we've got more assistant coaches, so it's been different voices and that will continue on when we get back into (training in) January," he said.
"They have to have a break but as I told them 'you can't undo what we've done'."
Swayn said sharing the load would be beneficial. "Over the past couple of years Spencey (Cam Spence) and I were taking everything so it's been really good to have different voices, not only for me but the players as well," he said. "The guys have really responded to it. The feedback we've got has been really good about how it's flowed."
Spence - one of the competition's line-breaking midfielders - has relinquished his assistant coaching role.
"It was probably good for him to let him concentrate on playing because I have lent a lot on Spencey the past couple of years," Swayn said.
Camperdown is hoping some of its players can elevate their games next season, including teenager James O'Neil, Devon Coates, Tommy Baker, Myles Sinnott and Hugh Gordon, who missed 12 months with an anterior cruciate ligament.
"James is getting stronger and he's got taller, to the point where I'm actually not sure where his best fit is at the minute," he said.
"He played majority back this year and we tried him a little bit forward."
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
