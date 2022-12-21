The players gave me the opportunity to have a blank canvas and bring in what I felt we needed within the list we've got.- Dan O'Keefe
New Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe says his playing group has taken to a new game plan "quicker than expected".
The Blues finished their pre-Christmas training block on Monday, with O'Keefe impressed with player motivation and engagement levels early in his tenure.
"The players gave me the opportunity to have a blank canvas and bring in what I felt we needed within the list we've got and the best method to play football," he said. "That was an exciting adventure for me early days and to roll it out to the playing group and to be honest, they have picked it up a lot quicker than I thought they would."
The former VFL coach, who returned to his home club on a long-term deal, said implementing a new game style held a high level of importance early in pre-season and was player driven.
"That's been some direct feedback from the players and what they wanted to see moving forward," O'Keefe said. "Part of that is having an identity and to be known for something and have some new learnings there as well.
"That's where I can come in and bring some experience from other leagues. I'm highly engaged and motivated as well."
The Blues have run 10 sessions since November, split between Reid Oval and Deakin University, with training to resume on January 23.
O'Keefe said list retention had been stronger than anticipated, with no less than 30 on the track at any time and more than 55 different players filtering through sessions.
The Blues, who finished fifth with a 10-8 record in 2022, lost vice captain Brad Bull (Allansford), Paddy Anderson (South Warrnambool) and Theo Opperman (Port Fairy) in the off-season but picked up Rhys Jansen van Beek and Will Lord, with the new recruits in particular impressing O'Keefe.
"They've hardly missed a session... and they live out of town," he said. "They're fully engaged and committed as well. To see them grow in a short amount of time... no doubt they'll benefit from being here more and more."
O'Keefe is looking forward to working more with the Blues' established midfield group in a bid to add 10-to-20 per cent more to their game.
"The game of football starts in the midfield so if we can get on top of that battle early it will go along way to hopefully winning some games of footy," he said.
Fitness is also key, with an early 2km time trial giving the coach knowledge on what he was working with.
"The top-end times were really strong... and there was AFL midfield times being run there," O'Keefe said. "That was really exciting for me to see."
O'Keefe remained confident his players had enough motivation to maintain their fitness over the Christmas break.
"Physically... they need to ensure they don't lose the fitness base they've got themselves to now," he said. "We look to grow that in the new year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.