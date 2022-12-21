The Standard

Warrnambool hitting its straps in pre-Christmas training block

By Meg Saultry
December 22 2022 - 8:00am
Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe has been pleased with training attendance during the Blues' pre-Christmas training block. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

The players gave me the opportunity to have a blank canvas and bring in what I felt we needed within the list we've got.

- Dan O'Keefe

New Warrnambool coach Dan O'Keefe says his playing group has taken to a new game plan "quicker than expected".

