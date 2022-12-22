Man accused of robbing army reservists arrested in south-west town

A man accused of racially abusing, assaulting and robbing army reservists has been arrested in the south-west.
David Wilson, 29, of Melbourne, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he made a self-represented bail application.
The court heard the man was arrested on Monday at a Merino property after numerous Triple-0 calls reporting alleged violence and criminal damage.
Senior Constable Jerome Bain-King, of the Melbourne police crime investigation unit, said Mr Wilson was erratic and aggressive and alleged he smashed multiple items within the household.
He said the man had also been charged with robbery after an incident in Carlton, north of Melbourne's CBD, on October 18.
He alleged Mr Wilson approached three male and a female army reservists who were on a meal break.
Mr Wilson was verbally and racially abusive to the complainants, the court heard.
Senior Constable Bain-King said when one of the alleged victims started filming Mr Wilson, the accused man lunged at him before striking him twice with a metal drink bottle.
He said there was a wrestle, Mr Wilson stole the complainant's mobile phone and fled the scene.
The complainant chased the accused man but was struck to the face again with the bottle.
The court heard he managed to get his phone back and Mr Wilson ran off.
Senior Constable Bain-King said the camera footage showed the entire altercation, including Mr Wilson taking off with the item.
He said at the time of the alleged offending Mr Wilson was on bail for alleged offences, including recklessly causing injury, theft of a motor vehicle, handing stolen goods, possessing property believed to be the proceeds of crime and breaching court orders.
The recklessly causing injury charge relates to an alleged assault on a security guard at a Melbourne bar on July 17.
The court heard Mr Wilson was refused entry, he became aggressive and pushed the complainant over a divider and onto an escalator.
He allegedly jumped on top of him and punched him to the face numerous times.
Senior Constable Bain-King said Wilson, who is HIV positive, bit the man on the nose.
During his bail application, Mr Wilson broke down, stating his life had been "a little bit of a roller coaster" but he'd abstained from drugs for four years, partly due to travelling overseas.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said the man had failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released from custody and refused bail.
Mr Wilson was remanded in custody and will appear in court again at a later date.
