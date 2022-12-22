Man accused of robbing army reservists arrested in south-west town

The Standard
Man accused of robbing army reservists arrested in Merino

By Jessica Howard
December 22 2022 - 11:30am
A man accused of racially abusing, assaulting and robbing army reservists has been arrested in the south-west.

