Offenders have entered a Warrnambool's man's Garden Street home mid afternoon on Tuesday and stole a number of unique items.
Detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the residential burglary was committed at a Garden Street address between 2.30pm and 4.10pm Tuesday.
"An unknown offender or offenders are believed to have entered the property over a back fence from a neighbour's yard," he said.
"The neighbour's heard nothing but a wire security door and the back door were forced open and damaged.
"The offender has then gained access to the victim's bedroom and draws were pulled out around the home."
Detective Senior Constable Hughes said the victim's personal and bank cards were stolen along with a coin collection containing a large number of one cent coins, as well as a vinyl record and tape collection.
"We are waiting on a final list of what's been stolen," he said
"Crime scene officers will attend at the premises on Wednesday afternoon to process the crime scene.
"The victim has been left shaken. Residential burglaries are hideous crimes which usually leave the victims traumatised and people feel violated, knowing an offender has entered their homes and gone through their personal belongings," he said.
Anyone with information or who saw anything suspicious in the Garden Street area mid Tuesday afternoon is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
