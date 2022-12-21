The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Victim feels violated after offender forces open rear door in home burglary

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 21 2022 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An offender has forced open the rear doors to gain entry to a Garden Street home in Warrnambool. This is a file image.

Offenders have entered a Warrnambool's man's Garden Street home mid afternoon on Tuesday and stole a number of unique items.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.