Santa's biggest little helper has been back in her workshop making hundreds of cards to raise money for children in need this Christmas.
For months Warrnambool's Charlize Materia pored over 500 hand-made creations while juggling shifts at her family's grocer and tackling her first year of high school.
By Monday the 13-year-old had raised $700 to spend at Toyworld, where all gifts would be donated to Emma House.
Charlize said she was spurred on by the success of her campaign last year.
"I really enjoyed it last year, it was heaps of fun to shop for Christmas toys and it was really good to support Emma House," she said.
"This year I've made over 500 again and $1.50 from each sale will be donated. I started in the September school holidays and I have all-new designs, I've also made some more sophisticated ones too.
"I've included baubles this year and ornaments that are on the cards. A lady last year donated some of her old craft stuff she doesn't use anymore so I got to use some of that this year.
"My favourite is the glittery tree one, but I like them all."
Mother Sandra said she couldn't be more proud.
"I'm very proud, she's done very well again committing herself to many late nights and weekends," she said.
"Last year she was making them during COVID so she had a lot more time to get them done, but she's in year 7 this year and life in general is busier.
"She's worked very hard getting them done - last year she didn't realise it was going to be such a big success so we told her she'd have to prepare herself in case they were so popular again, so she wanted to make sure she'd made quite a few early on.
"Last year every chance she got she'd make more cards just to keep up with demand. So this year she's dug in and gotten them done with some new designs and stuff.
"She's been pretty excited about it."
The cards are for sale at Materia Brothers, Toy World and UpandAbout Fitness.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
