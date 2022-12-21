The Standard
Thirteen-year-old Charlize Materia sells hand-made Christmas cards to raise money for Emma House

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 21 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 11:40am
Charlize Materia, 13, has made 500 Christmas cards this year. She used a percentage of profits to purchase gifts for Emma House. Picture by Sean McKenna

Santa's biggest little helper has been back in her workshop making hundreds of cards to raise money for children in need this Christmas.

