Mortlake quick Clinton Baker says playing a turf wicket has helped him to a flying start in the Cats' first season in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association.
Baker, 41, has been in ripping form with the ball, equal first in the division one one-day competition for wickets taken (13) alongside Russells Creek's Craig Britten.
A one-day best return of 4-6 against Northern Raiders on December 10 preceded Baker's 5-6 against Nirranda in a Twenty20 win on Saturday to take his overall wicket haul this season to 20.
"Playing on the turf helps me a lot," Baker said. "We only had three turf (wickets) in the South West league so didn't get too much exposure to it. I don't swing the ball a lot so I try and move it off the pitch as much as I can.
"Just bowling to the better players, you've got to concentrate a lot more."
I don't swing the ball a lot so I try and move it off the pitch as much as I can.- Clinton Baker
After a decade playing for Mortlake in the South West Cricket Association, Baker said the move to the Warrnambool competition had been "refreshing".
"You play against the same guys every week for the last 10 years. Not that it gets stale but you know how to play everyone," he said. "Everyone's got a new lease on life and everyone's really enjoying playing the Warrnambool league."
Baker said the biggest difference in the Warrnambool competition was each team's depth.
"Pretty much everyone can bat and bowl well and field exceptionally," he said.
Mortlake has acquitted itself well in its early tenure in the league, sitting third on one-day ladder with four wins and one loss. The Cats' only defeat came against the then-higher ranked West Warrnambool in round nine.
Baker said it was "an unknown coming in" to the league, and while the move wasn't easy, the team's competitiveness had been the most pleasing.
"After the first few games we realised we can match it with the best in the district," Baker said. "Not that we surprised ourselves, we knew what we could do.
"We're just trying to do our best every week. We're just going to try and build on that after Christmas."
Baker said a goal of the club was to blood more younger players and offer them experience in the top-flight competition.
"Young Henry Smith has kept well for the few games he's played for us," Baker said. "And Josh Slater, I think he's only 14, he's going to be an up-and-coming bowler for us. It's trying to keep those young ones around the district."
The Cats face Port Fairy when play resumes January 14. While improving his batting output (62 runs for 12.4) is a focus for Baker, he maintains consistency is key within the league.
"You don't need to be a world-beater, you play your role in your team on the day," he said.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.