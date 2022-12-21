Emma House votes in favour of merger

Warrnambool's Emma House has voted in favour of a proposed merger which would see the service provider become part of the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre.
The two organisations agreed to merge on Tuesday after four months of consultation. The Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre (SAFV Centre) is based in Horsham and Geelong.
In a joint media release SAFV Centre chair Renee Fiolet and Emma House chair Gabrielle Toscan said members of the Warrnambool service had approved the merger in a special resolution vote.
"We will now present the merger business case to our governing bodies for final approval," the statement said.
"Together the SAFV Centre and Emma House will provide a stronger and sustainable future for women's services across our regional locations, with robust governance, trauma-informed client services and cohesive leadership."
Two of the six current Emma House board members will join the SAFV Centre board if the merger goes ahead.
The board will then manage the governance across The SAFV Centre, which will include Emma House.
The two support services announced it was exploring a merger in September and the approval of members was needed before putting the case before funding bodies for approval.
The Emma House staffing group told The Standard it unanimously supported the merger, citing the following reasons:
The Warrnambool service continues to operate from its Kepler Street building but is in the process of expanding into a new site across the road to allow additional client and work spaces for staff.
The concept designs for the new site are developed and works are due to commence in the first quarter of 2023, with completion expected soon after. Staff will work across both sites.
Tuesday's statement said there was a significant amount of work required to transition into one organisation.
"Both the SAFV Centre and Emma House will continue to operate as normal, including operating under our existing organisation names during this transition, and remind those impacted by violence that we are open and here to support you," it said.
"For clients, it is vital that women and children in the south-west area continue to receive specialist family violence services and that the future of Emma House is secured for women and children for generations to come."
The joint statement said Tuesday's decision confirmed their commitment to clients, staff and the community to provide long-term benefits and support.
It is hoped the merger will be finalised by June 30 next year.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
