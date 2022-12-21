The Standard
Emma House votes in favour of merger

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated December 21 2022 - 7:41pm, first published 5:00pm
Emma House votes in favour of merger

Warrnambool's Emma House has voted in favour of a proposed merger which would see the service provider become part of the Sexual Assault & Family Violence Centre.

