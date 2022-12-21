More than $22,000 of fines have been dished out to speeding drivers just five days after police pleaded with motorists to take care on the region's roads.
Operation Roadwise started on December 16 with Warrnambool police road safety adviser Acting Senior Sergeant Danny Brown last week urging motorists to slow down to ensure they made it home for Christmas.
But on Wednesday the police boss expressed his disappointment in the number of speeding motorists nabbed in just five days.
He said 90 offences had been detected between midnight on Friday and 9am Wednesday, including 63 speeding tickets totalling $22,198.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said 11 motorists were caught speeding at less than 10km/h, 49 drivers at between 10km/h and 25km/h over the limit and three at more than 25km/h.
Speeding fines start at $231 for those exceeding the limit by less than 10km/h while high-speed drivers face penalties of more than $900 if 45km/h more or over.
On Friday Camperdown police nabbed a 26-year-old Warrnambool man at 130km/h driving along the Princes Highway.
The following day a 19-year-old Murrumbeena P-plater was clocked at 141km/h east of Terang.
"These are dangerous speeds," Acting Senior Sergeant Brown told The Standard.
"It's certainly a concern at this time of the year with traffic congestion due to an influx of travellers, road conditions following flooding, constant road works, tourists and children being out for the school holidays.
"Apart from the fact it's a danger to the motorist and other road users, it's also 12 months off the road, your car is impounded and there's a large fine."
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown reminded motorists to obey by the 50km/h limit in built-up areas, as well as lower speeds at roadworks.
"Speed signs are posted wherever you are, whether that be on the highway, a suburban street or where works are being conducted," he said.
"The large number of offences being detected at that 10km/h to 25km/h level is concerning and we need to bring it down. We need drivers to be wary of how fast they're travelling."
Over 1500 motorists have been tested for drugs and alcohol since the road operation commenced on Friday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said members had picked up two drink drivers were detected and one under the influence of drugs.
A 66-year-old woman returned a reading of .147 - almost three times the alcohol limit - after she was found slumped over a car steering wheel beside the Princes Highway between Yambuk and Port Fairy on Sunday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said another low-level drink driver was caught at Mortlake.
"That was the following morning which shows how important it is to be mindful that if you've had a few celebratory drinks the night before, you may still be over the next day," he said.
"If you feel you shouldn't drive, then don't."
Acting Senior Sergeant Brown said while the low number of impaired drivers was pleasing, the operation - which ends on December 27 - was not over.
"We're getting closer to Christmas and the rush home is now starting, don't take your mind off the task," he said.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
