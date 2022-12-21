The Standard
Warrnambool police dish out more than $22k of speeding fines in just five days

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
Updated December 21 2022 - 3:40pm, first published 12:00pm
Warrnambool police have renewed a plea to slow down when driving.

More than $22,000 of fines have been dished out to speeding drivers just five days after police pleaded with motorists to take care on the region's roads.

