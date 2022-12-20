The Standard
Corangamite Shire Council to lease vacant building in Lismore to veterinary service

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 21 2022 - 10:25am, first published 10:24am
A vacant council-owned building in Lismore will soon been leased to a veterinary service.

Pet owners living in the north of Corangamite Shire will no longer have to travel long distances to see a vet after the council agreed to lease a vacant building for the service.

