Pet owners living in the north of Corangamite Shire will no longer have to travel long distances to see a vet after the council agreed to lease a vacant building for the service.
Councillors unanimously voted to lease 59 Williams Street, Lismore to a Derrinallum-based veterinary service for a one-year period on Tuesday night.
The land - partly occupied by Lismore Pre-School - was purchased by the council in 1958 and was home to a health centre for childhood services before being occupied by a family day care centre until January 2019, when operations ceased.
The property was vacant for about three years while the council struggled to attract contractors and service providers in Lismore.
North ward councillor Nick Cole said the move would benefit both the council and clients in the north including Skipton, Derrinallum and Lismore residents.
"Hopefully it'll be a win for all parties," he said.
"it's good to have the building occupied and used because they go backwards rapidly if they're not, so it's a win-win.
"For the vet service to extend their area up to Lismore - they have a small branch occasionally in Derrinallum - will give them more of a base to operate out of."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey agreed it was a good move.
"Being able to lease out a community asset is great for our area and also for Lismore," he said.
"To be able to have a veterinary service that does look after the local region is going to be a great advantage.
"This is a great chance to grab the opportunity right now and have a vet that services the northern part of our shire."
The annual lease rental fee was set at $5200 per annum and will begin in early 2023.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
