The Standard
Home/News/Local News

A parliamentary committee has received more than 500 submissions about long COVID

AT
By Andrew Thomson
December 21 2022 - 7:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Kerryn Phelps has raised concerns about the number of Australians suffering from long COVID.

A submission by former federal MP and public health advocate Dr Kerryn Phelps has raised concerns about the number of Australians suffering from long COVID.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.