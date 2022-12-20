The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Corangamite Shire Council enters licence agreement with Evie Networks to install EV charger in Camperdown

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 21 2022 - 10:31am, first published December 20 2022 - 9:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An electric vehicle charging station will soon be installed in Camperdown after Corangamite Shire Council entered a licence agreement with Evie Networks.

Camperdown residents will soon have a place to charge their electric vehicles after Corangamite Shire Council entered a near 10-year licence agreement with a private entity on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.