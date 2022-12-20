Camperdown residents will soon have a place to charge their electric vehicles after Corangamite Shire Council entered a near 10-year licence agreement with a private entity on Tuesday night.
Councillors voted to enter the deal with Evie Networks which would allow the private company to install an EV charging facility on Bath Street at no cost to the council or the community.
The model promotes a 'user pays' system for EV owners who visit or live in Corangamite Shire.
The annual licence fee was set at a peppercorn rental of $1 per annum.
Deputy mayor Geraldine Conheady said it was time the shire accommodated a growing need for such infrastructure.
"This recognises the increasing numbers of EVs we're seeing on our roads now and as a response to demand for EV charging facilities, it also fulfils commitments in our council plan.
"We need to have increased EV charging accessibility in our regional areas and having one in Camperdown will bring support to our local community and hopefully increase visitation to Corangamite Shire."
Evie Networks made numerous attempts to access private land to provide charging services without success.
After six months of attempting to secure an agreement with private landowners, the company approached the council to locate a suitable site on council-owned or managed land. Ten were mooted in total.
"It's a pity really that private land owners did not take up the opportunity but certainly the applicants tried very hard," Cr Conheady said.
"It's a shame but we were able to step in and provide that in Camperdown and facilitate that arrangement at a very low cost.
"I think it's something we need to have in Camperdown."
Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey was more sceptical.
"I'm disappointed the seven private businesses were approached but none of them saw fit to take on the challenge," he said.
"Of the nine other council areas viewed I'd say this is probably the last preferred spot of all in Bath Street.
"I have an issue with public land or community asset land being used for a private enterprise, there needs to be a policy which needs to be developed as we start to have more charging stations around the community."
