A decade-long, half-million-dollar investment will transform a park once the site of a rubbish tip in Cobden into a flourishing recreational space.
Art murals, refurbished BBQ and toilet facilities and a more pronounced rose garden will be installed in Cobden's Tandarook Park in the next two years after Corangamite Shire councillors unanimously adopted the draft masterplan on Tuesday night.
Nine submissions were received and the revised document included increased priorities for a BBQ shelter, further consideration to access and parking and horticultural management.
It's the latest win for Cobden after councillors voted to adopt the town's 15-20 year structure plan that same night.
South-central ward councillor Jo Beard said it was an "exciting" time to be a resident.
"We've always identified that Tandarook Park needed some love and attention," she said.
"I don't think we're overselling or overdoing it. It's to remain a passive recreational space which we heard pretty loud and clear.
"The fact it had been acknowledged through council operations, the issues around horticultural management can be picked up internally which is great.
"Simple things like better connecting pathways from the different areas around Tandarook Park like Cobden Health and Tandarook House make sense.
"The upgrade to the BBQ shelter is probably overdue but it is a well utilised space. It's a passive recreational space, to see kids out there having fun with not much is a great alternative sometimes to the typical parks nearby."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
