Corangamite Shire Council adopts Cobden Structure Plan, denounces new windfall gains tax

By Jessica Greenan
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:57pm, first published 7:50pm
Corangamite Shire Council has adopted the final version of the Cobden Structure Plan but says a new windfall gains tax will prove a major hurdle to development.

A south-west council has taken aim at a new state government windfall gains tax which it says threatens to unravel all the strategic planning the organisation has undertaken.

