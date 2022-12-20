For 20 years Annmaree Hooker has been a friendly face to donors at the city's blood bank.
She's seen teenage donors become adults, families attending in groups and a man make more than 400 donations.
This week the centre manager will take blood for the final time as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement.
"It's been a great feeling over the last 20 years knowing I've assisted to create a life-saving product," she told The Standard.
"When you see how well someone can be after receiving that end product, it's very rewarding,"
Ms Hooker said besides saving lives, her favourite part of the job was interacting with the donors.
"You learn about them, they learn about you and friends are made," she said.
"Over my time I've seen teenagers become adults and kids taking after their parents and donating too. It's been great, I'd had a great time."
Ms Hooker said she was looking forward to travelling in her retirement, spending time with her grandchildren and reading all the books she'd bought but never had time to read.
Her role at the blood bank will be taken over by Warrnambool's Deb Smith.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.