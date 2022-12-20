"Just put it on the stumps and hope he misses."
That was Bookaar bowler Lenny Stephens' plan for his hat-trick ball on Sunday against Cobden.
It sounds nice and simple but bowlers know it's easier said than done.
That's why Stephens, bowling pace for Bookaar's under 16 outfit, couldn't believe it when his opponent was struck on the pad and the umpire raised his finger.
"I didn't really think it was happening because I bowled two balls at the end of the over, they were both wickets obviously, then I had to wait two overs until I bowled again and then got it," he told The Standard.
"It didn't feel real because I never thought I'd take a hat-trick."
Stephens said the umpire took his time to confirm the dismissal but once it was given out the 14-year-old's teammates erupted in celebrations.
He finished with figures of 3-5 off three overs, ripping the heart out of the middle order as the Knights were dismissed for 81 in the Twenty20 clash.
In reply, Bookaar reached the total seven wickets down.
Stephens' efforts continued his strong run of form across Bookaar's under 16 and division three sides.
He has 13 wickets this season, to go with 80 runs with the bat.
The youngster's focus now turns to the Horsham country week carnival from January 2-6, where he will represent South West Cricket's under 15 representative outfit.
"Take a few wickets, make a few runs and hopefully we win," Stephens said of his aims for the annual tournament.
Russells Creek spinner Shiwa Kumara is hoping a finger injury won't prevent him from missing his side's first game after Christmas, against Wesley Yambuk on January 14.
Kumara fractured his finger in the field against Merrivale on December 15 and was told by doctors it would take six weeks to heal.
"It's not too bad," he told The Standard.
"I'll try my best to play the first match (after Christmas)."
The injured finger was on Kumara's bowling (left) hand but fortunately it was not one of the fingers he uses to spin the ball.
He actually bowled three overs after sustaining the injury, with tight figures of 0-12.
"It'll be fine but the only thing is, if I hit the ball again it's easy to get a fracture and damage the bone," he said.
Kumara, who has captured six wickets this season, doesn't want to miss any cricket for Russells Creek.
The side is undefeated and on top of the ladder after five matches and is chasing a fourth Warrnambool and District cricket flag in five years.
Dunkeld paceman Vincent Huf and his Vic Country teammates narrowly missed out on qualifying for the final of the national under 19 championships in Adelaide on Wednesday.
Playing against Queensland Metro in the preliminary final, Vic Country was chasing 240 and despite a valiant knock of 31 from Huf at number nine, it was dismissed 70 runs short.
It will now play-off for third against Vic Metro, which lost its preliminary final to New South Wales Metro by seven wickets.
After five games Huf had snared five wickets, with his best figures of 4-38 coming against Western Australia in round two.
Allansford-Panmure's Grace Schrama had a day to remember for Geelong's third grade outfit on Sunday, taking seven wickets across two Victorian Premier Cricket Twenty20s.
The youngster snared 5-12 in a win against Dandenong before backing it up with 2-24 in a victory against Plenty Valley.
Hamilton District player Aisha Hendriks scored 31 not-out for the Cats in the Dandenong win.
Also in third grade, Plenty Valley's Kacey Carman (Brierly-Christ Church) took figures of 3-20 against Prahran and 1-18 against Geelong.
In second grade Port Fairy's Maddie Green struck 35 for Geelong in a win over Dandenong while Zara Kelly (Allansford-Panmure) claimed 2-16 for the Cats in the same match.
Meanwhile, the first round of the Marg Jennings Under 18 Shield got under way on Thursday, with Kelly and Carman starring for their respective sides.
Kelly claimed 3-11 off eight overs for Geelong as the Cats triumphed over Greenvale Kangaroos by 68 runs.
Carman, representing Plenty Valley, also bowled well, finishing with figures of 2-33 off nine overs in a four-run loss to Prahran.
Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders) 192 runs at an average of 96; Kade Parker (Allansford-Panmure) 180 at 60 and three wickets; Jack Burke (North Warrnambool) 154 at 51.33 and four wickets; Geoff Williams (Nestles) 153 at 51 and two wickets; Henry Walker (Dennington) 167 runs not out; Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 107 at 107 and three wickets; Max Green (Port Fairy, WK) 92 runs at 46 and four catches, one stumping; Daniel Hawkins (Merrivale) seven wickets; Clinton Baker (Mortlake) seven wickets; Simon Richardson (Allansford-Panmure) six wickets; Matthew Price (Nestles) eight wickets.
Tharindu Rukshan (Camperdown) 95 not-out; Eddie Lucas (Bookaar, WK) 53; Jye McLaughlin (Camperdown) 48 not-out; Gus Bourke (Noorat) 97 and 2-55; Wayne Loader 5 (Woorndoo) 83; Tharaka Sendanyake (Pomborneit) 109 not-out and 3-25; Paddy Baker (Bookaar) 47; Tim Fitzgerald (Bookaar) 4-44 and 33; Paul Pekin (Cobden) 4-29; James O'Neill (Camperdown) 7-28; Bayley Thompson (Heytesbury Rebels) 3-14.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
