The Standard

Behind the stumps: Bookaar junior Lenny Stephens claims hat-trick against Cobden in South West under 16 match

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated December 21 2022 - 6:53pm, first published December 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookaar's Lenny Stephens is all smiles after his hat-trick against Cobden.

"Just put it on the stumps and hope he misses."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.