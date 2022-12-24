When Andrew Royal first donated plasma he was terrified of needles.
But the Warrnambool man "just sucked it up" and is now nearing his 100th donation.
Mr Royal said he donated every two weeks and was inspired by his mum Beth who'd been a donor for about 30 years.
"It's nice knowing you could be saving someone's life," he said.
Mr Royal donated plasma for the 95th time last week.
It came as the Lifeblood Warrnambool Donor Centre launched a 'blood blitz' to prevent a shortage of blood products needed by patients over the summer holidays.
Lifeblood executive director of donor services Cath Stone said the festive season was a challenging time for blood supplies.
"The need for blood doesn't stop over the holiday period however fewer people are available to donate," she said.
"We know that every 18 seconds this Christmas someone somewhere in Australia will rely on blood whether that is for serious accidents, surgery, complicated births, or cancer treatment."
Ms Stone said Lifeblood was urging 550 Victorians a day to roll up their sleeves and donate to ensure those patients have access to the products they need before January 1.
"More than 80 per cent of the population has an O or A blood group meaning these blood types are most in demand by hospitals," she said.
"We know many regular donors may take the opportunity to travel this festive season, which is why we're urging people to make donating blood a priority".
Ms Stone said a particular part of our blood, called platelets, only last for seven days.
"Platelets are a vital clotting agent used in emergencies and cancer treatment and it takes four donors to make just one bag of platelets," she said.
"We therefore need to ensure that people donate blood right through the holiday period.
"Donating blood takes about an hour, but it's a gift that will make a real difference to a patient's life."
To book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
