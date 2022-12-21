Man serving eight-month jail sentence loses bid for appeal bail

A Warrnambool man who plans to appeal the severity of an eight-month jail sentence will remain in custody until his hearing.
Dominic Kelly, 42, unsuccessfully applied for appeal bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Barrister Stephanie Gillahan told the court her client planned to appeal the severity of an eight-month jail sentence in Warrnambool County Court on January 18.
That sentence was imposed in October after the man pleaded guilty to driving and other offences.
Ms Gillahan said if Kelly successfully appealed the sentence next month, he risked serving longer in custody than he is sentenced to.
She said a part of the eight-month sentence involved jail time for possessing less than 50 grams of cannabis, which she said was punishable by fine only and was therefore "unlawful".
Ms Gillahan said if released on bail Kelly would reside with his son in Ararat.
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said it could not be argued "sensibly and frankly" that Kelly would successfully appeal the sentence and spend longer than necessary in custody.
He said the man had a lengthy criminal history, spanning 40 pages, and had failed to show compelling reasons why he should be bailed.
The application was refused. Kelly will front the Warrnambool County Court next month.
A court previously heard Kelly was observed by police driving a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Warrnambool's Moore Street on May 7.
When members tried to intercept the man, who was unlicensed, he failed to stop and sped away erratically.
The motorbike was later found dumped near a pedestrian footbridge at Russell's Creek.
A bag left at the scene was later found to contain prescription medication and two syringes.
Kelly was caught driving unlicensed again on May 9 and 21.
On the first occasion he also stole $59.06 worth of petrol from a BP petrol station on Warrnambool's Raglan Parade.
Then on June 1, a Ford Ranger was reported stolen and seen parked on Cobden-Warrnambool Road in Naringal. The vehicle was recovered the next day when it was taken to the police station and fingerprinted. Kelly's prints were located on the car.
The man was caught driving unlicensed again on July 10, this time in a stolen Holden Cruze.
