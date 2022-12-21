The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool man serving eight-month jail sentence loses bid for appeal bail

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 21 2022 - 11:41am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man serving eight-month jail sentence loses bid for appeal bail

A Warrnambool man who plans to appeal the severity of an eight-month jail sentence will remain in custody until his hearing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.