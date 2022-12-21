The Standard
Magistrate says nothing more frightening than alleged family violence offending in Warrnambool

Jessica Howard
Jessica Howard
December 22 2022 - 8:00am
Drug affected man allegedly throws knife, narrowly missing woman's head

A Warrnambool man is accused of throwing knives at a woman and threatening to set her alight while armed with a container of fuel.

Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Local News

