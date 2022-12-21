Drug affected man allegedly throws knife, narrowly missing woman's head

A Warrnambool man is accused of throwing knives at a woman and threatening to set her alight while armed with a container of fuel.
The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Tuesday where he unsuccessfully applied for bail.
The court heard the man attended his ex-partner's home on August 31 while severely drug affected.
During an argument the man allegedly grabbed three kitchen knives and threatened to stab her.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, alleged the man threw a knife in the complainant's direction, narrowly missing her head.
He told the court the man then filled a container with fuel and threatened to set her on fire.
Police were called and the man was arrested about 4pm.
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said at the time of the alleged offending the man was on four counts of bail for charges of burglary, theft, possessing ammunition and an imitation firearm, and bail offences.
Lawyer Ashleigh Fitzgerald, representing the accused man, said her client suffers mental health issues which were exacerbated by the prison environment.
She said conditions in custody were more onerous due to the coronavirus pandemic and it had been "exceptionally difficult" to contact the accused man while in jail.
Ms Fitzgerald urged the court to release the man from custody so he could engage in programs which would "help him to turn his life around".
But magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said if the crown case was proven the man was facing a significant time in custody.
"Not just months," he said.
"One could not think of anything more frightening than a family violence situation where threats are made, knives are said to be in possession, and petrol is used with a threat of lighting the other party (on fire)."
The magistrate said the man failed to show exceptional circumstances why he should be released on bail.
He refused the application and the man was remanded in custody.
He'll appear in court at a later date.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Emma House is a Warrnambool-based not-for-profit service and can be contacted through 1800 EMMADV (1800 366238) or visit emmahouse.org.au/
Safe Steps for women after hours service is available through 188 015 188.
Advice and counselling for men concerned about their use of family violence: Men's Referral Service, 1300 766 491.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
