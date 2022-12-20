Two bikes worth $4000 have been stolen from a property that backs on to Warrnambool's Russells Creek walking path.
Detective Senior Constable Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said an offender entered the side door of a garage at the Glenbane Court property and removed two bikes.
The Trek road bike is valued at $3000 and a men's Razor bike mountain is worth $1000.
A pair of New Balance sneakers were also stolen valued at $150.
The burglary happened between 11am Monday and 4.30am Tuesday.
"The property backs on to the Russells Creek walking track and is midway between Garden Street and Mortlake Road," Detective Senior Constable Verity said.
"Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has information about the burglary is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.