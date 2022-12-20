The Standard
Police seek information from the public after garage raid in central Warrnambool

By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:45am, first published 11:43am
A Trek brand road bike valued at $3000 was stolen from a Warrnambool garage overnight Monday. This is a file image.

Two bikes worth $4000 have been stolen from a property that backs on to Warrnambool's Russells Creek walking path.

