Beloved city doctor, humanitarian passes away

Beloved city doctor, humanitarian Mike Page has died aged 75

By Tim Auld
Updated December 20 2022 - 11:02am, first published 10:45am
MIKE Page will be remembered as a wonderful humanitarian who had the unique ability to mix with people from all walks of life.

