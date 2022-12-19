Beloved city doctor, humanitarian passes away

MIKE Page will be remembered as a wonderful humanitarian who had the unique ability to mix with people from all walks of life.
Doctor Page passed away at his Warrnambool home surrounded by family on Saturday.
His wife of 53 years Mary said her husband was an inspiration to people he met during his life.
"Our family has been touched since Pagey's passing by the amount of people who have passed on their condolences," Mrs Page said.
"It's been quite remarkable. We knew Pagey had a lot of friends and acquaintances but it's been a bit overwhelming. He was involved in numerous community groups around Warrnambool, Melbourne and interstate. He had a positive Christian faith and was not afraid of dying. It was wonderful our family was by his side for his passing."
Dr Page, 75, was a doctor for more than 42 years and in that time delivered more than 1500 south-west babies after graduating from the Monash University Medical School before beginning his career as a resident doctor in Warrnambool in 1971. He retired in 2012.
"Pagey had a very caring nature and that helped people be comfortable with him," Mrs Page said.
"He was a devoted family man, who loved medicine, the church, gardening, fishing, travelling and the Warrnambool Football Netball Club. He was club doctor at the footy club for 35 years and filled the role as president for one year.
"We made the visit to Broome on numerous occasions and he really loved getting away to outback communities like Derby, Geraldton and Busselton to care for the medical needs of the local people. Pagey was an extremely positive person. He always looked to find the good side in people or life."
Grant Thomas was captain-coach of Warrnambool Football Netball Club when it won four consecutive premierships in 1986, 87, 88, 89 and Dr Page was the club doctor for those victories.
The former St Kilda coach said Dr Page had an incredible nature and was highly respected by his peers and anyone who knew him.
"Pagey was like the pied piper," Thomas said.
"He had a very calming nature when he spoke to people. He was a wonderful listener and I would say those two traits are very important when you're a doctor or your involved with footy clubs.
"Mike squeezed a lot into his life. He made an incredible contribution to Warrnambool but also to places like Broome where he was an important part of the medical community for years. I'll never forget he delivered two of our eight children, Tyson and Kacey, while my wife Kassa and I were in Warrnambool.
"I could tell countless stories about him but I've got vivid memories of Mike running onto the footy field after the grand final wins wearing tartan slacks, a colourful shirt and a beret. In summing up - Mike Page was a loving, caring, compassionate person who did so much for so many."
The funeral will be held at Warrnambool's Our Lady Help of Christians Church at 11am on Friday.
