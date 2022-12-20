ADELE Sayer accepted her mum's request to play lawn bowls six years ago and hasn't looked back.
The Port Fairy-based Sayer joined her mother Colleen Haberfield at City Memorial Bowls Club.
Sayer, 56, now plays pennant twice a week - for City Sapphires' division one side on Tuesdays and alongside Haberfield in division three on Saturdays.
"I was just going to have a couple of roll-ups with her and the next minute I am playing pennant," she said of her introduction to the sport.
"It's sucked me in ever since. You either love it or you hate it. I like the team play and as you get older the other sports are a bit harder to play and this just suits you."
Haberfield is out injured but has played for more than 20 years.
"My uncle plays, my aunty plays on the next rink so it's a family affair," Sayer said.
"I am working on the hubby (Ken) and am trying to get him into it but not yet, he still likes his fishing too much."
Sayer - a nurse who works at Warrnambool's St John of God Hospital - said she was grateful her employer was flexible with shifts, allowing her to commit to the two pennant competitions.
The mother-of-two - she has daughters Stephanie and Shannon - has worked as a nurse for 15 years after starting her degree at 39 and graduating at 40.
"I did (my course) later in life," Sayer said.
"I worked at Coles supermarket for 17 years and then I worked at a childcare centre while I had my two children and then went and did my nursing."
Sayer said it was a leap of faith and one she'd encourage other people take if they wanted to achieve a certain goal.
"It was the best move I ever did. I always wanted to be a nurse going through school but was always afraid of exams and failure," she said.
"But as you get older, you fail so much growing up, that it doesn't matter by the time you get to 39 or 40.
"I loved it (nursing); I still love it."
Sayer's City Sapphires enter the Christmas-new year break near the foot of the eight-team division one ladder.
They recorded a 72-60 victory against bottom-placed Warrnambool Gold under the Cramer Street dome on Tuesday, to take their win-loss record to three wins, six losses and a draw.
Sayer said Sapphires had been competitive in all of their matches.
In other round 10 games, top side City Diamonds defeated Port Fairy Gold in a top-four battle 63-51, second-placed Lawn Red was too strong for Terang Blue 62-46 and third-placed Timboon Maroon scored a narrow 63-59 win against Koroit Orange.
Midweek pennant will now have a break and resume on Tuesday, January 14.
