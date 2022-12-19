UPDATE, Tuesday, 1pm:
A 74-year-old man has died after a vehicle rollover near Pirron Yallock on Tuesday.
The driver from Simpson was believed to be alone when he rolled over and became stuck under his quadbike on a Tomahawk Creed Road property at about 10am.
A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency services attended to free the driver.
She said police were preparing a coroner's report for the incident.
EARLIER:
EMERGENCY services are attending a vehicle rollover near Pirron Yallock where a person is believed to be trapped.
A CFA spokesman said it had responded to reports of a car crash at Tomahawk Creek Road before 10.15am.
An SES spokeswoman said it was believed a person was stuck underneath a vehicle after it rolled.
She said Ambulance Victoria was also called to the scene.
AV were unable to comment.
Colac police are attending to the incident.
It is unclear whether detours are in place.
More to come.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
