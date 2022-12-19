Drunk chicken run driver found slumped over steering wheel three times the limit

A middle-aged drunk woman on her way to buy chickens has been found slumped over a car steering wheel beside the Princes Highway at almost three times the alcohol limit.
Port Fairy police Sergeant Dave Walkley said concerned motorists contacted 000 about 4pm on Sunday raising concerns in relation to an erratic driver.
The vehicle was heading east on the Princes Highway between Yambuk and Port Fairy.
Sergeant Walkley said the vehicle was located stationary on the side of the highway with a 66-year-old woman slumped over the steering wheel.
The woman returned a positive preliminary breath test and later an evidentiary alcohol reading of .147.
"The woman had been drinking a bottle of wine," he said.
"She had driven from Bolwarra (north of Portland).
"According to witnesses, the driver was nearly involved in a number of collisions as she swerved from the wrong side of the road to the left-hand shoulder of the highway.
"It was fortunate she was located before she was involved in a major collision."
Sergeant Walkley said the woman's licence was cancelled, she was banned from driving for 14 months and fined $786.
"This was a classic example of a motorist witnessing dangerous and erratic driving and proving crucial information to police which led officers to almost the exact location of the offender," he said.
"Without that sort of information police members cannot best do our jobs.
"In this instance an erratic driver was removed from behind the wheel before anyone was involved in a serious incident."
The woman told police she was going shopping and heading to Terang to buy chickens.
Victoria Police are statewide currently involved in Operation Roadwise, which led to a P-plater from central Melbourne being clocked at 141km/h on Saturday near Terang.
The driver was issued with an infringement notice for $693 and his licence will be suspended for six months.
The intercept comes just a couple of days after Camperdown police nabbed a 26-year-old Warrnambool man driving west along Princes Highway at 130km/h.
He also was banned from driving for three months.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit commander Sergeant Lisa McRae said police members would set up multiple breath testing sites and patrol south-west roads to provide a highly visible presence during the statewide Operation Roadwise.
She said alcohol and drug testing and detecting speeding drivers would be a primary focus.
"All drivers need to be aware to obey the road rules and drive responsibly as police members will be saturating roads across the south-west region," she said.
"We want everyone to have a safe Christmas."
Operation Roadwise 2022 is a statewide road policing operation conducted before and during the Christmas holiday period in order to provide a mobile police presence.
