Woman caught driving three times the limit between Yambuk and Port Fairy

By Andrew Thomson
December 20 2022
Drunk chicken run driver found slumped over steering wheel three times the limit

A middle-aged drunk woman on her way to buy chickens has been found slumped over a car steering wheel beside the Princes Highway at almost three times the alcohol limit.

