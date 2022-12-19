The Standard
Images were captured of the person near the Alan Lane Pavilion on November 21

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 20 2022 - 7:37am, first published 7:36am
Warrnambool police are seeking public help to try and identify a man wearing a distinctive jacket who may be able to assist with a burglary investigation.

