Warrnambool police are seeking public help to try and identify a man wearing a distinctive jacket who may be able to assist with a burglary investigation.
A police spokesman said that on Monday, November 21, a burglary and theft was committed at the Alan Lane Pavilion, which is within the grounds of the Friendly Societies' Park - the home of the South Warrnambool Football Netball Club.
"Investigators would like any information the public may have on the person pictured who was wearing a distinctive jacket," the spokesman said after police released a number of images of the person they wish to identify.
"The suspect concealed their identity with a balaclava, however, anyone with information on who maybe wearing a jacket depicted in the images is requested to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."
