Recidivist offender re-sentenced after BP hold-up breached correction order

A recidivist burglar has been re-sentenced after he held up a service station attendant while armed with a knife, breaching a correction order.
Samuel Keegan, 30, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court via video-link on Monday.
The man was ordered to do 75 hours of community work in May last year after he pleaded guilty to breaking into the garages of his victims and drink driving.
He was seen by a resident crawling towards a garage on the morning of August 30 that year.
The victim yelled out and Keegan fled.
He was later seen exiting a Hider Street garage by a man in his underwear who was inside his home holding an eight-month-old baby.
The victim yelled out and then chased the offender, while just in his underwear, down Koroit Street and apprehended him.
He took his 10 Carlton Dry stubbies off Keegan and returned home.
Keegan was identified as the offender and arrested later that day.
He was placed on the order which he then breached when he brandished a 24-centimetre kitchen knife at a lone female employee at a BP service station in Warrnambool on December 9, 2021.
He was wearing a green hooded jumper over his head and a zombie costume mask on his face.
Keegan said if the victim gave her "all the cash" nothing would happen.
The terrified employee handed over $190 cash and the man left the store.
Keegan pleaded guilty to the breach of the correction order on Monday.
He was re-sentenced to four months' jail and fined $1000.
Keegan is serving a two-year sentence for the BP burglary.
That sentence started in August this year and he was ordered to serve a non-parole period of 12 months.
Legal aid lawyer Kerry Schroeder said the man was unlikely to be granted parole and would serve the entirety of the sentence in prison.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa ordered the four months' jail to be served concurrently.
