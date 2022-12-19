The Standard
Warrnambool man re-sentenced after BP hold-up breached correction order

By Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated December 20 2022 - 1:34pm, first published 10:30am
Recidivist offender re-sentenced after BP hold-up breached correction order

A recidivist burglar has been re-sentenced after he held up a service station attendant while armed with a knife, breaching a correction order.

