A minor tweak to the name of the city's drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre will make a major impact on those requiring the suit of services it offers.
The Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre has been re-named WRAD Health after the change was unanimously adopted at a recent annual general meeting.
Chief executive officer Geoff Soma said the original title - held for about 40 years - didn't cover the range of medical services offered or recognise that substance use was a health issue.
"Substance misuse is a complex issue that is often difficult for people to understand," he said.
"It is not a justice issue or simply a drug issue, it is a health issue that creates a range of challenges for people in recovery.
"Just like other serious health problems it requires timely, directed and multiple layers of care. WRAD has worked hard over the years to address the broad range of problems facing people in recovery and remains committed to promoting substance misuse as a health issue."
The facility is home to the Handbury Medical Suites bulk-billing general practice where six doctors, a psychologist, psychiatrist and specialist substance misuse and mental health clinicians are based.
Mr Soma said the change reflected a "broader, holistic approach" to treatment.
"Health issues affect everyone in the community and as a health issue so does substance misuse," he said.
"For years we've worked hard at promoting the WRAD Centre. People understand that the acronym relates to substance misuse and now we're focusing more on promoting the broad range of services that we offer.
"We've matured over the years and educated the community around substance issues and what we do, along with promoting the successes of people in recovery.
"We are confident that people will recognise that WRAD Health stands for quality treatment for everybody that can benefit from what we offer."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
