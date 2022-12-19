The Standard
Western Region Alcohol and Drug Centre changes name to WRAD Health

JG
By Jessica Greenan
December 19 2022 - 3:55pm
The WRAD Centre has been renamed WRAD Health to better reflect the services available, CEO Geoff Soma says.

A minor tweak to the name of the city's drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre will make a major impact on those requiring the suit of services it offers.

