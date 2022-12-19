Athletics South West Turbines are on track for a third year of promotion mid-way through the AVSL season.
The Turbines sit equal first overall on points after seven Athletics Victoria Shield League rounds ahead of the division three play-offs in March. The top two sides in play-offs earn promotion, with the Turbines moving from division five to three in the space of two seasons.
"We're certainly looking really strong for potentially our third year of promotion," club president Jeremy Dixon said. "We probably didn't think we'd be where we would be at the start of the season but with great performances and great participation we find ourselves equal top of the table.
"We find the more competition experience they're (athletes) getting the more results are following."
The Turbines ranked third on points during round seven on Saturday, with teenager Ruby Darcy finishing as the 12th most valuable athlete across the state.
Darcy lowered her 100-metre personal best time by 0.2 seconds and shattered the 28-second barrier in the 200 metres. Also breaking the 1000-point mark despite strong winds was Ken Bruce, along with Jesse Suter, who broke the 23-second barrier in the 200 metres, and Jeff Collins.
Collins smashed his personal best in the long jump by almost half a metre for a distance of six metres.
The AVSL season breaks over Christmas before resuming January 21.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
