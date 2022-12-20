THE AFL is at its most engaging when teams scattered across the country are vying for finals.
The same can be said for the Hampden league - there's more eyes on the competition when senior football sides from the breadth of its large geographical area are competitive.
Sadly, it's not been the case too often since it expanded to 10 teams - stretching almost 170 kilometres from Portland to Camperdown - in 2013.
In that period - eight completed seasons, one cut short due to COVID-19 lockdowns and one abandoned - there's been a trend.
Those in the league's centre - North Warrnambool Eagles (eight) and Warrnambool (seven) have been mainstays in the top-five while Koroit, just 15 minutes to the east, has won the past seven premierships and not finished the home-and-away season below second spot.
South Warrnambool won a flag in 2011 before a lean trot but has made the past five finals series - if you count the abandoned 2021 campaign.
Of the teams outside the epicentre - Port Fairy to the west with five finals appearances and Camperdown to the east, also with five, have been the most successful.
Both have made grand finals too - the Seagulls in 2017 and the Magpies the following season.
But it's been harder for other teams, such as Hamilton Kangaroos, yet to finish top-five, and Portland, which won its first final since joining the competition a decade ago this year.
Camperdown has been a beacon of consistency from the eastern end of the league but it's been a sterner challenge for its nearest rivals, Cobden and Terang Mortlake.
The Bombers and Bloods have appeared in just two finals series each since 2013.
It's imperative those clubs are mixing it with the best.
They have strong, loyal supporter bases and any potential success provides an up-swell of positivity in the Western District.
But list builds face more obstacles in rural areas with declining population bases and any potential recruits who move to the south-west for work are more often than not lured to one of the city-based teams, given the draw-cards which include more social, shopping and housing options.
That's why the positive off-season moves the Bloods and Bombers have made bode well.
They've identified and attracted home-grown talent back to their respective clubs while also welcoming locally-based Warrnambool and District league players ready for a challenge.
The Bombers have added SANFL-calibre midfielder Brody Mahoney back as a co-coach while Daniel Watson, who has played VFL, will return following a stint overseas too. Jesse Williamson and Jack Hammond are back and will add creativity while Jordan Fowler (Timboon Demons) and Tom Mahony (Panmure) have stepped up from the district league.
Throw in their young talent - including league under 16 best and fairest Rhys Unwin - and there's a reason for the Bombers' belief.
It's been a similar story at the Bloods who have celebrated the biggest recruiting coup of the summer with Lewis Taylor returning home straight out of the AFL.
Scott Carlin is also back in red and blue and brings VFL experience and Alex Moloney will provide versatility and height.
Three players - Rhys Buck (Allansford), Luke McConnell (Kolora-Noorat) and Ben Reid (Kolora-Noorat) - have also joined the Ben Kenna-coached team.
There's excitement around those two clubs which in turn is creating discussion from rivals, keen for more competition.
As Kenna said this week: "It is really healthy for the league that Cobden and ourselves and Port Fairy are getting some positives."
"It's really good for the Hampden league that's happening and I am sure your top sides in Koroit, North and South would enjoy that challenge that some other sides might be a bit stronger too," he said.
"There's no given that will happen, they still have to put the work in. You don't just pick up players and it all clicks."
