A Warrnambool charity has made its second major contribution to muscular dystrophy research in a matter of months indicating the community's determination to find a cure for the condition.
The Gillin Boys Foundation made a $50,000 donation to the Murdoch Children's Research Institute in December 2022 to aid their Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy research.
It followed a $40,000 donation in June 2022 from the foundation which was set up for co-founder Christopher Gillin to raise awareness about his and his late brother Aaron's condition.
Chairman Peter Headen said he was proud of the foundation's growing contributions to improving the lives of people with muscular dystrophy.
"About three years ago, we decided to make The Gillin Boys Foundation so we could move into the future and raise funds," he said.
"This is the third significant donation we've made to Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (research) so we're pretty proud of that.
"The Royal Children's Hospital are delighted with the money and have indicated to us that it will help significantly with their research."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Headen said Gillin Boys had donated $120,000 to muscular dystrophy research across three years which he credited to the generosity of the south-west community.
"The local community has been a really fantastic support to the Gillin Boys," he said.
"We really thank them for their generosity. We couldn't raise the money without them."
Mr Headen said he hoped people would continue to purchase their green laces and summer raffle tickets - to be drawn on February 17 - to support the foundation's fundraising.
"The green laces will always be part of the Gillin Boys," he said. "But we've also got a raffle on at the moment with a $5000 travel voucher up for grabs."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.