A new coffee and chocolate shop has landed on Port Fairy's Sackville Street.
Former Piccolo Coffee Roasters owners Tim and Carmel Brady are at the helm of the new venture, Pelicans.
Ms Brady said the two were enjoying their retirement but decided it was "now or never" to open their dream chocolate shop.
"It's been terrific," she said.
"It's been going very well. We'd been in the coffee game for a long time, it's been a life-long business.
"We started mobile coffee vans in Perth, then came back here and did mobile coffee for some time before we started Piccolo Coffee Roasters in Warrnambool in 2010.
"We sold that and retired six years ago but we've always toyed with the idea of chocolate, we found the whole concept appealing.
"We thought 'it's now or never'. We thought we'd do something with chocolate, but also coffee because that's what we know.
"Then a lovely ice cream shop, Poco, closed down so there was an opportunity to pickup Timboon ice cream and do scoops for the summer."
She said renowned local artist Jimmi Buscombe helped bring their vision into reality.
"We had some blank spaces here and thought we'd put up some artwork by Jimmi," Ms Brady said.
"We love his work and we always admired it in laneways in Warrnambool. We like how accessible his artwork is in public spaces.
"It's all to do with our name Pelicans, which has two meanings. We love the bird itself and it's also the name of a local surf spot.
"Tim and our children are very keen surfers."
